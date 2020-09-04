Cyclical Consumer Goods
Quarantine 'confusion' in the UK with different rules for England, Wales and Scotland

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Travellers to the United Kingdom faced what the transport minister said was confusion on Friday as Wales and Scotland slapped a quarantine on arrivals from Portugal but England and Northern Ireland held back from restrictions.

“I do realise it creates confusion for people not to have a single rule (across the UK) but we do have this devolved approach throughout the United Kingdom and I can only be responsible for the English part of that,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Asked about testing at airports, Shapps said there was no silver bullet as a day zero test was unlikely to work. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and James Davey, editing by Andrew MacAskill)

