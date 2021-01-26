RPT-Don't book any summer holidays yet, UK minister tells public

(Repeats with new USN)

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The British public should not book any overseas summer holiday yet, the minister responsible for the country’s COVID vaccination programme said on Tuesday.

“Absolutely,” Nadhim Zahawi said when asked if the public should not book any vacation at the moment.

“I think it’s far too early. There’s still 37,000 people in hospital with COVID at the moment, it’s far too early for us to even speculate about the summer.”

Zahawi also said there would be an announcement later on whether all arrivals to Britain would have to quarantine in a hotel.