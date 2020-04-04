UK could relax some coronavirus lockdown rules in weeks -top epidemiologist

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain could relax some social-distancing measures in a matter of weeks if the spread of the coronavirus eases and testing steps up, a leading professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London said on Saturday.

“I’m hopeful that in a few weeks’ time we will be able to move to a regime which - will not be normal life, let me emphasize that - but will be somewhat more relaxed in terms of social-distancing and the economy but rely more on testing,” Neil Ferguson he told BBC Radio. (Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Mark Heinrich)