UK COVID-19 death toll rises above 30,000, highest in Europe - data

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died with suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to data published on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales with COVID-19 mentioned in death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the toll on this measure now exceeds 30,000. That is more than Italy, though the recording of deaths there has differed. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)