LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - The British government is “very concerned” following the latest figures which show more than 1,000 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

“Naturally we are very concerned and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who have lost loved-ones in the last few days,” he told Sky News. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens)