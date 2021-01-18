UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is vaccinating 140 people per minute against COVID-19 on average, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

“It is going well, we’re vaccinating on average 140 people, that’s first jab, literally a minute. That’s the average so some areas are doing better,” Zahawi told Sky.

“You’ll see that improve as we open more of the large vaccination centres, 17 in total by this week and 50 by the end of the month.”

“Today, in some areas where they’ve done the majority of their over 80s, letters are going out to the over 70s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable,” he said.

He said the 24-hour vaccine offering would begin to be piloted in London by the end of the month. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)