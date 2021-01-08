UK minister says: there are concerns about vaccine protection against S.African variant

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday there were concerns about how effective the COVID-19 vaccines might be against the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa.

“There are concerns that the South African one in particular - about how effective the vaccine would be against it - so we simply cannot take chances,” Shapps told Sky. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)