Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

UK minister says: there are concerns about vaccine protection against S.African variant

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday there were concerns about how effective the COVID-19 vaccines might be against the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa.

“There are concerns that the South African one in particular - about how effective the vaccine would be against it - so we simply cannot take chances,” Shapps told Sky. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up