LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday announce a full public inquiry into the government’s handling of the COIVD-19 pandemic beginning in spring 2022, Times Radio chief political commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.

Johnson is due to speak in parliament at around 1130 GMT. (Reporting by Alistair smout and Michael Holden, writing by William James Editing by William Schomberg)