UK's Gove: I don't think vaccine passports needed for theatre, sports events

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday it was important to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19, but he did not think people would need a vaccine passport to go to the theatre or to sports events.

In contrast, the minister in charge of vaccines, Nadhim Zadhawi, said on Monday that he expected people who refused the COVID-19 vaccine could find that they were refused entry to restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Paul Sandle)