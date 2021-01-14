UK set to step up coronavirus vaccinations: FT

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Cullimore Chemist, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Edgware, London, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Britain is set to step up coronavirus vaccinations with 500,000 doses a day by next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a Scottish government document.

Britain will have secured enough vaccines to inoculate most of the 15 million most vulnerable people that the government is aiming to offer the vaccine by mid-February, the report said on.ft.com/2LBP11v.

The document, which was published online by the Scottish government on Wednesday and was later withdrawn, showed that vaccines from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc are scheduled to arrive in significant quantities in the early summer, the FT said.

The Scottish government expects to receive 309,000 doses from next week, which equates to almost 3.8 million across the UK, according to the FT report.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said on Wednesday that Britain is targeting a 24-hour, seven-day-a week COVID-19 vaccination programme as soon as possible.