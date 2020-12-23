Anger boils over in Dover as stranded truckers demand to leave UK

DOVER, England (Reuters) - Truck drivers scuffled with police and sounded their horns in protest around the English port of Dover as a partial blockade by France designed to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant angered thousands stranded before Christmas.

Drivers stand in front of police officers as they block the exit at the Port of Dover, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Paris and London agreed late on Tuesday that drivers carrying a negative test result could board ferries for Calais from Wednesday after much of the world shut its borders to Britain to contain the new mutated variant.

A British minister said the military would start testing drivers but he warned that it would take time to clear the backlog, hammering Britain’s most important trade route for food just days before it leaves the European Union’s orbit.

Huge queues of trucks have been stacked on a motorway towards the Eurotunnel Channel Tunnel and Dover in the southeast county of Kent, while others have been parked on the former nearby airport at Manston.

TV footage showed drivers honking their truck horns and flashing lights in unison in protest.

As tempers flared in Dover, there were brief scuffles between drivers, angered that they will not be able to get home to their families before Christmas, and a small number of police officers.

The Road Haulage Association, which estimated there were up to 10,000 trucks being held up in Kent, said the situation was chaos as the testing system was not yet ready.

“What we’ve got this morning is very, very angry truckers in Dover,” Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy for the RHA, told BBC TV. “They’re tired, frustrated, desperately want to get home for Christmas.”

Normally between 7,500-8,500 trucks travel via the port every day but volumes have reached more than 10,000 recently.

FURTHER BREXIT DISRUPTION

Some of the extra traffic was a result of Christmas demand, but many were in the country to deliver goods to companies who are stockpiling parts before Britain finally leaves the EU on Dec. 31, a move that is expected to cause further disruption in January when a full customs border comes into force.

The British Retail Consortium, an industry lobby group, warned that until the backlog of trucks was cleared and supply chains returned to normal, there could be issues with the availability of some fresh goods.

Logistics firms have also warned that many European drivers have already refused to come to Britain in the new year when they will have to carry customs paperwork, and the need to secure a COVID-19 test will further compound the situation, pushing up freight prices.

“I hope that this morning, you’ll see people and HGVs crossing the Channel at the short straits,” British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News.

“We’re putting in place the infrastructure. So the armed forces will be doing that (COVID testing) in the first instance to help us to set that up and to get through some of the backlog that you’ve seen.”

Officials have warned truck drivers not to come to Kent despite the border reopening, and that none should travel to Dover or the Eurotunnel site without being tested for the coronavirus first.

Drivers will first take a rapid lateral flow test. Anyone who records a positive result will take a more comprehensive PCR test, which takes longer to secure a result, and anyone testing positive again will be given a hotel room to isolate.

The mostly European drivers, many stranded with their trucks and without access to hot food or bathroom facilities, have grown increasingly irate, with many believing they are pawns in a political standoff between Britain and the EU as trade talks reach a climax.

“They don’t give us food, they don’t give us drinks, they don’t give us sanitation, they don’t offer us anything,” said Sergio Robles, a 41-year-old Spanish truck driver.

“I think and believe that this happening now isn’t due to coronavirus or anything, it’s due to Brexit, due to internal politics or something of that manner.”