British government reluctant to cancel Christmas amid pandemic, says people can decide for themselves

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government resisted pressure to impose even tighter restrictions on Christmas family get-togethers on Wednesday as pubs and restaurants in London and elsewhere shut their doors amid worsening coronavirus figures.

FILE PHOTO: Women walk outside a restaurant following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

One cabinet minister suggested it was up to people to make up their own minds about what precautions to take, and said some may want to wait for Easter to gather with their family given the risk to the elderly and the vulnerable

But with eating and drinking establishments told to close in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spreading further, young revellers packed nightlife areas of the capital on Tuesday night to party up to the deadline.

After imposing the most onerous restrictions in peacetime history, Boris Johnson is keen to avoid becoming the prime minister who cancelled Christmas, even though the United Kingdom has the sixth worst official COVID-19 death toll in the world.

It plans to relax restrictions for five days around Christmas, but two influential medical journals and a number of health experts have appealed for the policy to be scrapped.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday it was for people to make up their own minds.

“It’s not for government to tell people exactly how to handle this situation,” he told the BBC.

Speaking separately to Sky, he said: “How much do they want to bring members of their broader family together at Christmas or whether they think on this occasion let’s just keep it small and we can meet up in the Spring - Easter can be the new Christmas for some people.”

The roll out of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has raised hopes that some semblance of normal life could return in 2021, though some families have said they will meet up for Christmas no matter what the government decrees.

A total of 137,897 people have been vaccinated in the past week, Nadhim Zahawi, the minister in charge of vaccine deployment, said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 has battered the United Kingdom: The government’s most conservative death toll measure is 64,908, second only to Italy in Europe, while government borrowing is set to hit a peacetime high of 394 billion pounds ($531 billion) in 2020/21.

LAST PARTY

Medical views are divided with concern growing among cancer specialists, for example, that many cancers are going undiagnosed due to the public health focus on COVID-19.

Cases are ticking up again in the United Kingdom, and particularly in London which went into the highest tier of lockdown from midnight.

The highest tier means that pubs and restaurants are closed, but shops are not. Still, revellers partied into the night in London’s Soho ahead of the restrictions.

One woman waved purple burlesque feather fans while dozens cheered with beers and some sang Karaoke in the streets for one last gasp of revelry in London’s partyland. Police were booed when they told people to disperse.

There were no arrests seen by Reuters. Few people wore masks or observed social-distancing guidelines.

Some pubs and bars - one displaying a sign “Save Soho to help save livelihoods” - put on cut price drinks with pints of beer going for as little as 2 pounds ($2.70) to shift stock before they closed. From Wednesday they are only be allowed to serve takeaways.

Landlords and owners have complained that they risk going out of business without the Christmas trade.

Johnson has kept England under COVID-19 lockdown of varying severity for much of 2020, often to the dismay of some members of his Conservative Party. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own, often stricter, policies.

But Johnson is keen to avoid cancelling Christmas for the first time since frivolous behaviour was outlawed in the festival under Puritan leader Oliver Cromwell during the 17th Century. Pro-Christmas riots broke out in response to the Puritan crackdown.

($1 = 0.74 pounds)