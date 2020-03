LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some flights from London to the the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new coronavirus on consumer sentiment.

The airline said it was also cancelling some short-haul flights to Italy, France, Germany and other European destinations that are served from London’s Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)