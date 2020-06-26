In battle against British Airways, trade union goes to investors

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The trade union battling British Airways has met investors in its parent company IAG as it tries to ramp up pressure on the airline to stop it cutting staff pay and conditions by using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse.

Unite, the union which represents BA cabin crew, said it had won significant political backing for its campaign against what it says are the airline’s “fire and rehire” tactics, and this week met investors to try to drum up more support. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)