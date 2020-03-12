Healthcare
March 12, 2020 / 8:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

BT says its CEO has tested positive for COVID-19

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest telecoms group BT said its chief executive, Philip Jansen, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a latest high-profile figure to be affected by the spread of coronavirus.

“Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home,” Jansen said in a statement. “I’ve met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could.”

Jansen said his symptoms seemed mild and he would work remotely over the coming week, avoiding disruption to BT’s business. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)

