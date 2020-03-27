CORRECTED-S.Korea boy band BTS postpones U.S., Canada tour over coronavirus

(Corrects to say tour date not set)

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s boy band BTS will postpone its North America tour that was scheduled for April due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, its management said on Friday.

The seven-member K-pop hit group was scheduled to begin its tours in the United States and Canada on April 25, which included stops in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago and Toronto. New dates have yet to be set, the Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.