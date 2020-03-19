Bulgaria cbank reveals $5.14 bln package of measures for banks

SOFIA, March 19 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank said on Thursday commercial banks should retain their profits rather than issue dividends and decrease their deposits abroad, as part of measures to ensure the banking system’s resilience to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank would also cancel its planned increases of the anti-cyclical capital buffer for this and next year as part of a 9.3 billion levs ($5.14 billion) package of measures to strengthen banks’ capital and liquidity.

“The measures are aimed at maintaining the resilience of the banking system and increase its flexibility to counter the negative impact from the restrictions imposed on companies and people because of the coronavirus,” the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 1.8101 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Jon Boyle)