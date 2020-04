SOFIA, April 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank gave its nod on Friday to commercial banks to postpone payments on bank loan payments for up to six months for diligent borrowers who want to opt into the scheme.

The moratorium on bank loan payments, aimed at giving relief to people and firms hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, will be valid until the end of the year, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Mark Heinrich)