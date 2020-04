SOFIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank on Friday asked commercial lenders to come up with common set of rules on a moratorium that would delay payments on bank loans to help borrowers hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Lenders have five days to propose a common plan, the central bank said in a statement.

The Bulgarian National Bank has voted to follow the guidelines by the European Banking Authority on such moratoriums. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely)