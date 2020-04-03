UPDATE 1-Bulgarian banks to draw up rules to allow borrowers to delay loan payments

(Adds detail, background)

SOFIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank asked lenders on Friday to come up with a common set of rules within five days to delay loan repayments to help borrowers hit by the coronavirus crisis.

More than 30,000 people in the country of 7 million have lost their jobs as restaurants, bars and many shops have closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and tourism, defence and car-parts companies have halted or reduced operations.

“Moratoria on payments on bank credits can be an efficient instrument for short-term liquidity difficulties of banks’ clients,” the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) said in a statement, adding it will have to approve rules, proposed by the lenders.

European Union member Bulgaria has reported 477 cases of the coronavirus so far, including 12 deaths.

BNB said it would follow guidelines set by the European Union’s banking watchdog that allow banks to avoid a huge rise in provisioning for temporary non-payment of loans.

The European Banking Authority published its guidelines on Thursday, saying banks will have to distinguish between borrowers who are facing short-term liquidity difficulties and those unlikely to be creditworthy after the pandemic.

BNB has already asked Bulgaria’s 19 banks, a third of which are owned by EU banking groups, to cancel dividend payouts and take back funds held at their parent banks to bolster their liquidity and equity during the crisis.

The central bank has also scrapped its plans to increase the countercyclical capital buffer levels for this and next year. ($1 = 1.8095 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Susan Fenton)