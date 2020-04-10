UPDATE 1-Bulgarian banks to introduce loan payment moratorium -cenbank

(Adds details, background)

SOFIA, April 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s commercial banks will allow diligent borrowers who have been hurt by the coronavirus outbreak to delay payments on their consumer, company and mortgage loans by six months, the central bank said on Friday.

The moratorium on bank loan payments will be valid until the end of the year, the central bank said after approving the rules for the scheme.

Diligent borrowers will be able to negotiate with lenders to delay payments on both interest and the principal or only on the principal. Banks will also allow postponement on revolving credits.

The interest rate in loan contracts would remain unchanged but would be paid only after the end of the moratorium under the scheme.

Over 70,000 people in the Balkan country of 7 million have lost their jobs since mid-March, when Bulgaria closed schools, bars and many shops and banned holiday trips. The country has recorded 624 cases of the illness, with 24 deaths.

Many car-part and arms factories had to halt or limit operations due to the stringent measures and falling demand.

Unicredit Bulbank, part of Uincredit Group Bulgaria’s largest lender, said its clients can apply online for the scheme. UBB Bank, part of KBC Group ,said it would not charge the people who need to delay their payments.

“The measures we are taking are aimed at our bona fide clients... who are currently experiencing financial difficulties caused by the epidemic crisis,” said Petar Andronov, head of UBB Bank and chair of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria.

The central bank has already asked Bulgaria’s 19 banks, two-thirds of which are owned by EU banking groups, to cancel dividend payouts and take back funds held at their parent banks to bolster their liquidity and equity during the crisis. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Mark Heinrich and Frances Kerry)