Bulgaria picks lead managers for global bond sale-sources

SOFIA, April 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has picked Citi, JP Morgan Chase &Co, BNP Paribas and Unicredit to lead manage a bond sale on global markets that could be over 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), two market sources familiar with the process said on Wednesday.

The European Union’s poorest member state, but also one of the least indebted, needs to finance a fiscal gap estimated at 3% of economic output this year and set aside liquidity buffers to weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bulgaria needs 4.5 billion levs ($2.50 billion) in additional financing this year and has amended its 2020 budget law to be able to raise up to 10 billion levs ($5.5 billion) in new debt.

“Bulgaria has chosen four banks to lead manage a new bond issue, the same who managed its last global bond sale in 2016,” one source who asked for anonymity said.

“The bond sale may take place as early as next month and for the time being could be something around plus 2 billion (euros), but the size, maturity and the time will be pending market conditions,” another source familiar with the plan said.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment.

Earlier, Finance Minister Vladislav Gornanov said the increased limit on the new public debt was meant to ensure Bulgaria could tap markets when conditions were favourable and be prepared for even a worse-than-projected impact from the crisis.

“We are preparing to take on new debt,” Goranov told BTV television.

“I prefer to have enough liquidity buffers in the budget so that we can be certain that all spending and mainly the spending for healthcare, people’s pensions, the army, the police and the teachers is guaranteed,” he said.

Bulgaria, which hopes to join the euro zone’s “waiting room” this spring, has already raised bonds worth 1.2 billion levs on the local market since January. It plans to sell another 200 million levs in 5-year treasury bonds on April 27.

Rating agencies S&P and Fitch rate Bulgaria at investment grade BBB with a positive outlook and have said that entry into the euro zone’s “waiting room” may trigger further upgrades. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) ($1 = 1.8001 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)