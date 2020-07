SOFIA, July 24 (Reuters) - The head of the political office of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Denitsa Zheleva, who had tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday, was on the Balkan country’s team at the EU summit earlier this week, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The delegation returned to Bulgaria on Tuesday afternoon. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)