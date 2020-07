SOFIA, July 24 (Reuters) - Second tests for coronavirus on Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the head of his political team Denitsa Zheleva - who had initially tested positive for the virus - came out negative, the government press office said on Friday.

The two had been in the Bulgarian team that attended the European Union summit earlier this week, the government press spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)