Bulgaria to offer free COVID-19 vaccines on voluntary basis

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria on Friday announced plans to vaccinate people against the coronavirus free of charge once it has procured vaccine doses, and said it would start with doctors, nurses, dentists and pharmacists, Health Minister Kostandin Angelov said.

Under the voluntary plan, teachers, people in care homes and workers at mink farms will be inoculated next, followed by workers in social services and people over 65 years of age.

“Every Bulgarian who would like to get a vaccine shot will get one for free,” Angelov told reporters.