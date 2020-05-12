Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for virus-hit restaurants

SOFIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to cut the value-added tax (VAT) rate on restaurants and canteens to 9% from 20% at present to help the hospitality industry as it struggles with the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Tuesday.

“We make an exception for you because the sector is closed, figuratively, following our order,” Borissov said in a statement after meeting representatives of restaurant and hotel associations. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Giles Elgood)