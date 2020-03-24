Financials
March 24, 2020 / 3:50 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Bulgaria plans $2.5 bln package to support businesses, jobs

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will introduce a package of measures worth 4.5 billion levs ($2.48 billion) to support businesses and jobs hit by the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Tuesday.

The measures include increasing the capital of the state-run Bulgarian Development Bank to support businesses, paying 60% of the salaries of workers that companies would otherwise fire, delay payments of annual corporate tax until the end of June and offer interest-free loans to workers put on leave.

“Our aim is to save the life of the elderly and ensure work for the young,” Borissov said. ($1 = 1.8144 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)

