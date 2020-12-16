Bulgaria plans to extend coronavirus restrictions until Jan. 31

SOFIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to keep its schools, restaurants and shopping malls closed until Jan. 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus and help the Balkan country’s strained healthcare system, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on Wednesday.

The restrictions, which were due to end on Dec. 21, have helped decrease the surge in new infections, but the country still has the highest death rate per 100,000 people in the European Union.

Under the plan, which the government will give details on Thursday, kindergartens and primary schools will be allowed to reopen as of Jan. 4. Restaurants at hotels will also be allowed to open for guests but at 50% of their capacity. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)