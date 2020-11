SOFIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported 4,041 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, official health data showed on Wednesday.

The new cases were up from 2,427 reported on Tuesday in the country of 7 million people. In total, it has recorded 60,537 cases since March, along with 1,412 deaths. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Himani Sarkar)