Company News
April 23, 2020 / 1:04 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Soccer-Bundesliga secures deals with broadcasters for 2019/2020 payments-DFL

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, April 23 (Reuters) - The Bundesliga has agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one other broadcaster for advance payments for the rest of the 2019/2020 season to help keep clubs afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert said on Thursday.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 148,000 and killed over 5,000 people in Germany. A restart is expected some time in May but it is up to the government to give the green light.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below