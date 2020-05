NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - Burundi has expelled the national head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to a letter written by the country’s foreign minister, which gave no reason.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Burundi is in the middle of campaigns for a presidential election next week, with politicians holding large rallies regardless of health risks. (Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)