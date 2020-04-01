UK says banks must not refuse funds to good firms in trouble over coronavirus

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - It would be unacceptable for banks to unfairly refuse funds to good businesses which are in difficulty because of the coronavirus pandemic, Britain’s business minister said on Wednesday.

“Just as the taxpayer stepped in to help the banks back in 2008, we will work with the banks to do everything they can to repay that favour and support the businesses and people of the United Kingdom in their time of need,” Alok Sharma told a news conference. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Estelle Shirbon)