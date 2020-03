(Refiles for wider distribution)

March 23 (Reuters) - Hand sanitizer-maker Byotrol said on Monday there was a substantial increase in demand for a range of its infection prevention products amid the coronavirus health crisis and expects better-than-expected results.

The company also announced an agreement with peer Tristel to create a disinfectant product for hospitals as Britain battles to contain the spread of the virus.