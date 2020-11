SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov 10 (Reuters) - The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in California has risen by 32% over the past two weeks, and intensive care admissions have spiked by 30% as the pandemic surges across the United States, the state’s Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Leslie Adler