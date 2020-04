April 21 (Reuters) - British smart meter company Calisen said on Tuesday it expects its Lowri Beck division to post a loss in 2020 after the company halted installations of its meters and other field services because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The company, which also withdrew its 2019 dividend and 2020 guidance for smart meter installations, said it had a pipeline of about 6.4 million smart meters as of March-end. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)