Brazil's foreign trade chamber exempts 50 products from import tariffs to fight coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian foreign trade chamber Camex said on Wednesday it zeroed import taxes on 50 products to ease the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak on the population.

The measure is part of a package announced by government on March 16 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which claimed its first victim in Brazil on Tuesday. The list of exempt items was defined by the Health Ministry and includes hand sanitizer, masks, clinical thermometers and medical gloves. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)