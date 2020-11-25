Canadian province Alberta bans indoor gatherings as COVID-19 spreads

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta said on Tuesday that it would immediately ban indoor social gatherings, soon halt classes for some students and reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney also capped attendance at worship services and said in-person dining at restaurants would be limited to members of the same household eating together. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)