Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

“Our health experts ... collect data continuously and they assure us that all the vaccines offered in Canada are safe and effective, including those from AstraZeneca,” Trudeau said when asked about European nations that have stopped using the doses after reports of recipients falling ill.