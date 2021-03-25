Canada adds blood clot warning to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A senior receives the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Quebec begins vaccinations for seniors over 85 years old in a clinic in Laval, Quebec, Canada February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canada’s health department said on Wednesday that it has updated the product label for AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to provide information on “very rare reports of blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets.”

Health Canada continues to back the vaccine, saying that it had not received any reports of these blood clots to date.

Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses made at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.