Canada to issue additional guidelines for AstraZeneca vaccine authorization

March 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it would issue additional terms and conditions for authorizing AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine.

These will include a requirement that the manufacturers conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context, Health Canada said.

The move follows reports from Europe of blood clot issues and bleeding in some people after immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)