Health Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A woman is bandaged after her inoculation by a health worker from Humber River Hospital during a vaccination clinic for residents 18 years of age and older who live in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) "hot spots" at Downsview Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Health Canada said late on Tuesday it has recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome not be vaccinated with drugmaker AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“Health Canada is updating the product monograph—or label—for the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD COVID-19/ vaccines to add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side effect, with a warning for patients with a history of capillary leak syndrome to not get the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine”, it said in a statement.