Canadian banks have processed 670,000 mortgage deferrals in first month

TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - Canadian banks processed more than 670,000 mortgage deferrals or skip-a-payments in the month since the measure was announced to help consumers weather the economic hit from the COVID-19 outbreak, the Canadian Bankers Association said on Friday.

That represents about 14% of 13 lenders’ home loan books, and the vast majority of requests were approved, the industry group said in an e-mailed statement.

Canadian lenders announced a coordinated effort on March 17 to offer mortgage payment holidays to customers suffering income disruptions as businesses shut down in response to the pandemic and social distancing measures.

Most of the deferrals came in the first two weeks, when the lenders received half a million requests.

While homeowners can ask for up to a six-month deferral, it could cost them additional interest. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Alistair Bell)