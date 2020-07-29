Most TD staff to work from home till end 2020-memo

TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is allowing most of its employees to work from home at least until the end of 2020, and possibly into 2021, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Canada’s second-biggest lender will also require staff in North America who are working in or return to TD locations to pass a health and exposure self-assessment daily to enter their workplaces, and is introducing an app to enable them to do so, the memo, from Kenn Lalonde, executive vice president for human resources, said.

Employees working in TD locations and visiting clients and vendors, will be required to wear face coverings, the memo added. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sandra Maler)