Canadian Food Inspection Agency shuts Alberta beef plant due to COVID-19

OTTAWA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has shut production at Harmony Beef, an Alberta packing plant, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, an industry group said on Friday.

The agency was on site trying to rectify the situation, said Marie-France Mackinnon, vice-president of communications at the Canadian Meat Council. A spokesman for Harmony Beef could not be reached. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sandra Maler)