Canada to lift some border restrictions July 5, U.S. travelers still excluded

OTTAWA, June 21 (Reuters) - Canada will start cautiously lifting border restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens and other eligible people on July 5 but U.S. and other foreign travelers will still be excluded, the government said on Monday.

From 11:59 pm ET July 5 (3:59 GMT on July 6), those who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccines will no longer have to spend time in quarantine. The relaxation of the measures apply to Canadians and permanent residents.