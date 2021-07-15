Canada to allow cruise ships to visit again in November, with conditions

OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada will allow large cruise ships to visit once again starting in November as the COVID-19 pandemic fades, but they must fully comply with public health requirements, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Canada extended a ban on cruise ships until February 2022, citing the need to protect public health. Alghabra said in a statement that the restriction would now be lifted on Nov 1 this year. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)