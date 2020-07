OTTAWA, July 17 (Reuters) - Canada is proposing expanding an emergency wage subsidy program so that all businesses suffering losses from the coronavirus outbreak will benefit, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Friday.

Morneau told a news conference that Ottawa would drop an earlier requirement stipulating that businesses needed to show a 30% drop in revenue to be eligible. The changes will come into effect in July and will run to Dec 19, he added. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)