Toronto cancels in-person schools as variant-driven cases rise

April 6 (Reuters) - The city of Toronto is cancelling in-person learning as of Wednesday for its 247,000 students, causing Canada’s largest school district to return to remote classes as COVID-19 cases rise nationally.

The measure will be in place until April 18, the region’s chief medical officer said in a release on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Canada was entering a “very serious” third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by more contagious variants of the virus. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)