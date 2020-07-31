Canada to transition people off emergency benefits soon- PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the government will transition people on its main emergency income support program over to traditional unemployment benefits, as the government looks to wind down costly COVID-19 aid.

Trudeau told reporters that the government will create a parallel benefit for people who do not qualify for traditional employment insurance (EI), such as gig or contract workers.

“We intend to cover every Canadian who is looking for work with a better, 21st-century EI system. That is our goal,” Trudeau said at a press conference. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)