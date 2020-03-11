Figure skating-World championships in Montreal canceled due to coronavirus

March 11 (Reuters) - The world figure skating championships, scheduled to be held in Montreal from March 16-22, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Quebec government said on Wednesday.

The decision to cancel the world championships comes a day after the International Skating Union announced strict requirements for attending the event, including monitoring temperatures of skaters, coaches and officials. (Reporting by Denise Paglinawan in Toronto; Writing by Pingue; Editing by Leslie Adler)