March 11, 2020 / 7:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Figure skating-World championships in Montreal canceled due to coronavirus

March 11 (Reuters) - The world figure skating championships, scheduled to be held in Montreal from March 16-22, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Quebec government said on Wednesday.

The decision to cancel the world championships comes a day after the International Skating Union announced strict requirements for attending the event, including monitoring temperatures of skaters, coaches and officials. (Reporting by Denise Paglinawan in Toronto; Writing by Pingue; Editing by Leslie Adler)

